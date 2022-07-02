LA GRANDE — The second phase of the Red Apple Forest Management project at Mount Emily Recreation Area could happen earlier than anticipated, but the timeline is still undecided, according to Doug Wright, director of Union County Public Works.
In June, the MERA Advisory Committee held a special session to discuss how the forest management plan would continue without Sean Chambers and to allow people time to air opinions. Chambers left his position as the Union County Parks coordinator in early June. Prior to his departure, he was the main point person from the county on the Red Apple project. In Chambers’ absence, Wright is acting as the project head until a new parks coordinator is hired.
“We’re still working out details for the project and won’t know more until the next MERA meeting in August,” said Wright.
This uncertainty about the timeline is different from the message Wright shared at the special session. During the meeting, Wright announced the second phase of the forest management plan might commence as early as August.
“People had a lot of reactions and none of it was good, a lot of surprise, a lot of worry,” said Forrest Warren, MERA Advisory Committee chair.
The August timeline has since been put on pause, according to Wright.
The forest management project at MERA was introduced by Union County for improving forest health and reducing wildfire risk, as well as conducting logging for profit, with the proceeds going back into the recreation area. The plan was the subject of a back-and-forth debate months prior to the project starting and tension only grew after the first phase was completed last winter. Many citizens expressed concerns over how the logging was handled and the resulting damage to the area.
Wright acknowledged nobody in the county is happy with how the first 50 acres of logging went last winter. He explained the winter proved to be too unpredictable for the project, as the ground did not freeze enough to provide proper conditions.
“It’s good that we got a 50-acre snapshot rather than a 300-acre one. That way the company can rectify those mistakes moving forward,” Warren said.
Summertime concerns
If the second phase of the Red Apple Forest Management project were to take place to August, concerns have been raised about the impact on locals who regularly use the trails and on the tourism draw MERA provides to La Grande.
A lot of locals use the trails and throughout the summer there are youth programs at MERA, according to Tyler Brooks — a MERA Advisory Committee member and board member of the Blue Mountain Single Track Club. During the summer, the tracks club holds youth mountain biking events at the recreation area every Monday night and other people from the community put together events for youths at MERA, Brooks said. The club also puts on two races for adults, in August and October.
Similar sentiments were expressed by Warren and others.
“I hope that the county commissioners will work with the MERA Advisory Committee on a plan to manage this popular area in a way that works for everyone,” said Nicole Howard, La Grande city councilor.
An additional concern is logging during fire season. Despite the large amount of rain that fell during the spring, vegetation has started to dry out and fuel conditions are rapidly changing with the recent summer weather, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
ODF announced on Tuesday, June 28, that fire season in the Northeast Oregon District began July 1. This means fire prevention regulations on industrial logging and forest management activities on state lands are now in place.
Warren explained that fire restrictions also would be followed of the MERA project if logging were to take place during fire season.
