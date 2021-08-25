LA GRANDE — A citizen-reported phone scam involving stolen personal information from a fake Verizon official occurred in La Grande this past week.
Charles McDaniel, a La Grande resident, said he was contacted by an email that appeared to be from Verizon, but the address was spelled one letter differently.
The scam resulted in McDaniel’s account being hacked and purchasing a phone plan that was shipped to his residence. The same scam account mailed a return label and urged him to ship the phone to a Florida location.
After contacting the Oregon Department of Justice, the Florida number and email account were confirmed as a scam. McDaniel said he knew of others in the area who were contacted by the same email address and phone number. His hope is that no one else in the area is affected by the scam in the future.
According to a spokesperson at the Verizon store in La Grande, this is not a scam that is a common occurrence. The employee encouraged anyone affected by the scam to reach out to the company’s fraud department in order to make a fraud claim, as well as contacting the police if the scam presents immediate danger.
Consumer complaints can be filed to the Oregon Department of Justice at https://justice.oregon.gov/consumercomplaints/
