LA GRANDE — La Grande police are investigating the death of a man whose body was inside a burning pickup.
La Grande police Lt. Jason Hays in a press release reported a passerby at approximately 1:42 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, reported a vehicle was on fire in the northwest corner of the parking lot at Safeway, 2111 Adams Ave.
“The La Grande Fire Department and officers with the La Grande Police Department immediately responded to the scene,” according to the press release. “First responders on scene verified a red 1990 Chevrolet pickup was on fire and the fire was quickly extinguished.”
Firefighters and police then found a dead man inside the pickup's cab.
Police secured the scene and turned it over to detectives for further investigation. Hays reported the department is withholding the identity of the man pending notification of relatives.
The La Grande Fire Department, Oregon State Police, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Union County District Attorney’s Office are assisting the city police department.
Hays also stated the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided when available. La Grande police also asked anyone who may have information about this case to contact detective Sgt. Mike Harris at the La Grande Police Department, 541-963-1017 ext. 379.
