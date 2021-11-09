LA GRANDE — Seventy-eight years ago, Eastern Oregon University was in danger of becoming a World War II casualty.
Then the U.S. Army Air Corps flew to its rescue.
Eastern’s enrollment had plummeted after nearly all of its male students left school to join the military. Then known as Eastern Oregon College of Education, the university had 348 students when the war started and fewer than 250 a year later. The late Jack Evans, a La Grande historian, told The Observer in a story published May 27, 2003, that state leaders began talking about closing the campus.
That was when the recruiting prowess of Eastern President Roben Maaske paid dividends. Maaske was able to get the U.S. Army Air Corps to open a training station for future airmen at the university in April 1943, according to Helen Moore, an EOU student who wrote about the Army Air Corps program at Eastern as part of her senior thesis in 2003.
The addition of the program gave the school a big boost financially, bringing in $250,000 during the 12 months it was at Eastern. It also quieted talk of the state closing the school.
“They couldn’t shut it down because it was part of the war effort,” Evans said. “They couldn’t in good conscience close it.”
The future pilots who received training in La Grande were members of the Army Air Corps 354th Cadet Training Detachment. It was based in the old Sacajawea Hotel, which was leased by the U.S. Army, and in a residence hall on campus, according to an Oct. 1, 1943, story in The Observer.
The cadets based at the Sacajawea Hotel would march to campus each weekday in formation, arriving and later leaving via Eighth Street.
“They would sing songs that helped them stay in marching time,” said Dory Fleshman, of La Grande.
Fleshman, 95, grew up in La Grande and met several of the young men because her family had two or three cadets over to their house for dinner each Sunday. Fleshman said all families in La Grande were encouraged to do this to make the cadets, who were from throughout the United States, feel at home.
Fleshman later wrote a letter to one of the cadets her family had over for dinner. The letter was returned to her unopened by the postal service. The edges of the envelope were colored black. Fleshman was told this meant the soldier had been killed.
“That made an impression on me,” she said.
This somber memory is buffeted by many upbeat ones for Fleshman. She said the cadets were well received and popular in the community. She noted that when they were dinner guests they often said little about themselves.
“They all wanted to know about us,” Fleshman said.
At Eastern Oregon the cadets took classes in English, physics, history, geography and civil air regulations. In addition, they received 10 hours of flying time at La Grande’s airport in Taylorcraft training planes. Eastern Oregon professors provided much of the instruction. A photo in the Oct. 1, 1943, edition of The Observer shows Bob Quinn leading cadets in daily exercises. Quinn was a coach and physical education professor at the school. The photograph’s caption read, “Building Up To Tear Down the Axis.”
Those who took the cadets flying included Harold Steen, co-manager of Steen Flying Service. Steen said in the Oct. 1, 1943, story that he enjoyed the opportunity.
“They’re a fine bunch, eager to learn and willing to cooperate. They want to get as much as they can out of their training and when they go up for instruction they pour it on,” Steen said.
The more than 1,000 men in the program attended in five-month stints. The cadets were then sent to other sites around the United States for additional training.
Some of the cadets performed memorable feats at Eastern Oregon, including LaVell E. Derhammer, of California. The 22-year-old did 3,451 sit-ups in three hours and 25 minutes in the school’s gym. The effort broke the reported world record of 3,300, according to documents about the Army Air Corps 354th Cadet Training Detachment. The documents were discovered in an old locker at Eastern Oregon University five years ago by Ben Parker. A 2016 EOU graduate, Parker donated the documents to the school’s library.
The Army Air Corps program at Eastern Oregon was shut down near the end of World War II, in March 1944, capping one of the most interesting chapters in the school’s history.
“It was something new and different,” Fleshman said. “We welcomed the chance to help with the war effort.”
