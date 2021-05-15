LA GRANDE — Portions of two fields at Pioneer Park could be virtually weatherproof in the near future.
The La Grande School District, the city of La Grande, Eastern Oregon University and local businesses and donors are teaming up in an attempt to install artificial turf at Optimist Field and either Sam Marcum Field or Doug Trice Community Field.
The La Grande School Board agreed via consensus on Wednesday, May 12, to explore the possibility of helping to get artificial turf on two Pioneer Park fields.
Plans have not been finalized, but they call for artificial turf at Optimist Field, where baseball games are played, and either Marcum Field or Trice Field, both softball game sites. Artificial turf would be installed only on the infields of Optimist and Marcum fields. However, if artificial turf were installed at Trice Field, it would be in the infield and outfield. Turf will be installed at Trice Field only if additional funding needed for it becomes available, said Cody Bowen, co-head coach of La Grande High’s girls softball team.
Bowen said it would not be feasible to install artificial turf only in the infield of Trice because its outfield tends to take on water when conditions are wet. If turf were installed only in the infield there would be times when the infield would be playable but the outfield would not be.
“The outfield would be a swamp. It would be pointless to install turf only in the infield,” said Bowen, who also is Union County sheriff.
A big reason Bowen would prefer to have artificial turf at Trice Field is that it would be easier to protect than Marcum Field, which vandals sometimes drive across and damage. Bowen said a high fence could be put around Trice Field but not Marcum Field because a portion of it must be kept open to allow youth football games at Pioneer Park in the fall.
The La Grande School District would provide between $130,000 and $150,000 for the project, the city of La Grande’s parks department would contribute $25,000 and EOU would donate $75,000. In addition, several Union County businesses and community members have indicated they would donate their services, said Parker McKinley, La Grande High School’s baseball coach.
La Grande City Manager Robert Strope said there would need to be a bidding process before the city council would award a contract for the project, which leaves the project with an uncertain timeline. While there is hope work could start as early as May or June, the bidding could push that start date back weeks or even months.
McKinley said Optimist Field needs artificial turf because it receives a lot of wear with the Tigers and EOU baseball teams playing home games there. La Grande High has played at Optimist for decades and EOU began playing there this season after reinstating its baseball program.
EOU earlier entered into a contractual agreement with the city of La Grande allowing it to play its home games at Optimist Field until it builds a permanent baseball field on its campus.
McKinley, a sixth grade teacher at La Grande Middle School, said having artificial infield turf will reduce the wear and tear on Optimist Field’s infield and save the coaching staff time.
“We will be working on the field less which will give us more time to coach,” McKinley said.
He also said the addition of the artificial turf at Optimist would provide LHS with one of the best baseball fields in the state.
