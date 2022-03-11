LA GRANDE — The pilot of a small plane made an emergency landing on the southeast edge of Ladd Canyon on Interstate 84 on Thursday, March 10.
The landing was made by Portland pilot Brian Moentenich, 74, whose plane lost power at an altitude of 8,000 feet, according to Lt. Daniel Conner of the Oregon State Police. The plane landed safely in the westbound lanes of I-84 about 14 miles southeast of La Grande at about 2 p.m.
“He had to land between semis," Conner said.
Some truck drivers, Conner said, pulled their vehicles off to the side of the freeway to allow the plane space to land.
Soon after the plane landed, an aircraft mechanic was brought in to repair the engine. Once the mechanic’s work was completed the pilot and his passenger, Elizabeth-Anne Hall, 68, of Portland, took off from the same stretch of freeway. The takeoff was made after traffic was slowed on the interstate to create space for the plane’s pilot to taxi, Conner said.
Hall and Moentenich were not injured and both said they were appreciative of the help they were receiving from the OSP and the Oregon Department of Transportation, which were controlling traffic.
“They were very grateful," Conner said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.