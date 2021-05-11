ELGIN — The art of role reversal takes the stage this month at the Elgin Opera House.
Union Country actors Victoria Ingram, Caiti Burke and Cody Wyld Flower are featured in “Love Is a Scandal: An Evening of Anton Chekhov One Acts” beginning this weekend, performing two one-act plays by the Russian playwright — “The Bear: A Joke in One Act, or The Boor” and “The Proposal.”
“The Boor” is about two people who hate each other but fall in love, and “The Proposal” is about two people about to get married who find they can’t stand each other. The same actors portray the opposite characters in the two plays.
“It is a challenge every actor enjoys,” director Grant Turner said. “You don’t want to do the same thing over and over.”
Flower said “The Boor” calls for particularly intense acting.
“I hope I am dripping with sweat afterward, otherwise something will be wrong,” he said.
Chekhov wrote both one-act plays in the late 1880s. “The Boor” premiered on stage in 1888, and “The Proposal” was first performed in 1890.
Prior to each of the live one-act productions at the Elgin Opera House, a three-minute recording by renowned English actor Michael Pennington will be played. Pennington will be heard reading passages of Chekhov short stories that are similar to the two plays. The readings are meant to help set the mood for the performances.
Social distancing rules will be in effect for the productions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This means the capacity for each production will be 70 people in the Elgin Opera House’s theater, which can seat 250.
Flower said he is looking forward to performing again before a live audience after restrictions curtailed his opportunities. He said audiences are an essential part of any stage show.
“Plays are written on the assumption that people are there,” Flower said.
Burke said performing without an audience can be a deflating experience because it is hard to tell if one’s lines are having the effect they should.
“There is no energy,” she said. “You are not sure if you are landing or not.”
The Chekhov evenings begin Friday, May 14, and will continue May 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. Performances start at 7:30 p.m. For information on purchasing tickets, call 541-663-6324 or visit the Elgin Opera House’s website at elginoperahouse.com.
