LA GRANDE — Plea hearing dates for two La Grande residents who were arrested on charges of mail theft in late February, were set in Union County Circuit Court on Monday, Feb. 28.
The plea hearing dates were set at an arraignment hearing for an indictment issued by a grand jury.
George Kelly, 26, and Gracee Shelley, 22, have been charged with 79 counts of mail theft and two counts of identity theft after being arrested on Feb. 20. Kelly’s plea hearing date is set for 1:15 p.m. March 15 and Shelley’s plea hearing date is scheduled for 11 a.m. April 26. Both plea hearings will be conducted at Union County Circuit Court.
Shelley and Kelly were both lodged in the Union County Jail after being arrested. Bail was set at $73,000 for Kelly and $50,000 for Shelley.
Shelley is now out on bail, but Kelly is still lodged in the Union County Jail.
Union County Deputy District Attorney Ryan Rodighiero said Kelly received an earlier plea hearing date because he is still in jail.
La Grande police said that all of the stolen mail — taken from 54 different addresses — has been located and returned. One count of mail theft was charged for each victim who had at least one piece of mail stolen.
Mail theft is a federal crime, meaning the federal government could choose to prosecute the case.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
