LA GRANDE — Three years ago Reynolds Park on Washington Avenue in La Grande had bright sunflowers but was waiting for its chance to shine again.
La Grande Boy Scout Matt Valentine created the pocket park in 1986 for his Eagle project. The site has lost some of its luster since. Then Katie Boula stepped forward.
Boula asked the La Grande Parks and Recreation Department if she could begin working at the park as a volunteer. Now the sunflowers are gone but the park again has much more than pocket-sized appeal. There is not a weed in sight, and the park is a botanical oasis, filled with well-cared for plants, many of which are native to Northeastern Oregon.
Stu Spence, director La Grande’s parks department, said the revitalization is a major credit to Boula.
“She transformed it with hours and hours of volunteer time. She is just a great volunteer,” Spence said.
And she is not done yet.
Boula said she plans to keep adding to the native plants in place, which now include two types of milkweed plus golden rod, chokecherry and mountain ash, which are small ornamental trees. In the process of adding native plants, Boula said she hopes to transform the park into a pollinator garden. This will be a place that attracts birds and insects to help spread the pollen other plants need to reproduce.
The volunteer said she wants to continue having native plants at the site because many are excellent pollinator plants and she wants people to learn about and appreciate them.
One of the advantages of having a park filled with plants native to the region is they are easier to care for because they are used to the soils in the region and its relatively dry conditions. Having native plants present, Boula sad, will help the pollinator garden become self-sustaining.
Boula said the work that has been done to transform Reynolds Park is a credit to the many who have helped her, including La Grande’s parks department, La Grande Main Street, the Blue Mountains Conservancy and the local chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon.
Spence said his department assisted with steps that included removing weeds and debris and adding new benches, but he emphasized Boula has been the driving force throughout the revival of the park.
“She did most of the work,” Spence said.
Today, Boula is scaling back her work at Reynolds Park because she is moving from La Grande to Cove, which will make it harder for her to care for the pocket park. Boula is preparing a volunteer to assist her with caring for the native plant site.
Anyone interested in volunteering with the pollinator garden project should contact Lorrie McKee at l.mckee@city oflagrande.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.