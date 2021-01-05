Taking the polar plunge into the new year
Residents react as they hit the cold waters of Wallowa Lake for the annual New Year’s Polar Plunge on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. The air temperature was a chilly 26 degrees.

 Ellen Morris Bishop/For the Wallowa County Chieftain

