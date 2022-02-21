LA GRANDE — Police said officers have located a pair of suspects believed to be connected to a string of mail thefts in the La Grande area.
George Kelly, 26, and Gracee Shelley, 22, were both arrested Sunday, Feb. 20, and charged with 61 counts of mail theft and 61 counts of conspiracy to commit mail theft, according to a La Grande Police Department press release.
The arrests were made after La Grande police conducted an investigation with the assistance of the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police following reports that Shelley and Kelly were allegedly on a crime spree and had stolen mail and packages from many different addresses in La Grande and other portions of Union County.
During the arrest, La Grande law enforcement officers collected enough stolen mail to fill two copy paper boxes, according to the press release, and are working diligently to return all stolen mail and packages to their owners.
“I am proud of the citizens who were able to report this incident and give us a good suspect vehicle description,” said the lead investigator in the case, acting La Grande Police Department Sgt. Brandon Boucher.
Shelley and Kelly were traveling in a blue Chevy Impala.
Boucher added that he was impressed with the hard work investigating officers are putting into the case and that “we were able to stop any more mail thefts from occurring.”
The arrests of Kelly and Shelley were made at about 8 p.m. after La Grande police officers responded at 7:25 a.m. in the area of South 20th Street for a report of mail theft.
An investigation of the case is ongoing and there may be more charges. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact Boucher at 541-963-1017.
