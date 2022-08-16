LA GRANDE — Law enforcement arrested a La Grande man Tuesday, Aug. 16, in connection with the hit-and-run death of Maison Andrew, according to a press release from the La Grande Police Department.

Elijah Ward, 26, was arrested after officers located the car parked outside his residence at 609 Y Ave., according to Police Chief Gary Bell. During the course of the investigation, police connected the hit-and-run with a white 2009 Mitsubishi Galant.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

