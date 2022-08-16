LA GRANDE — Law enforcement arrested a La Grande man Tuesday, Aug. 16, in connection with the hit-and-run death of Maison Andrew, according to a press release from the La Grande Police Department.
Elijah Ward, 26, was arrested after officers located the car parked outside his residence at 609 Y Ave., according to Police Chief Gary Bell. During the course of the investigation, police connected the hit-and-run with a white 2009 Mitsubishi Galant.
The investigation began after La Grande police responded to a report at 5:30 a.m. Aug. 13, of a dead male on the side of 16th Street. La Grande police officers responded and immediately confirmed the individual had died.
The investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling south on 16th Street struck Andrew as he was walking on the street sometime during the night, according to La Grande police Lt. Jason Hays. The driver fled without contacting emergency services.
Ward was taken into custody without incident and booked in the Union County Jail, according to Bell. He has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person. So far, Ward has cooperated with the investigation, Bell said.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filled. La Grande police also urged anyone with pertinent information to contact Sgt. Ryan Miller at 541-963-1017.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.