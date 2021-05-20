LA GRANDE — La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell reported the arrest of the suspect in the shooting and break-in from Wednesday night, May 19.
Travis James Sprague, 24, of Baker County, now is in custody in the Baker County Jail, Baker City. La Grande police reported Sprague had a Baker County warrant for his arrest on numerous felonies, including burglary and attempted kidnapping.
Local police began looking for Sprague in the wake of a 911 call May 19 at 8:56 p.m., according to a press release from La Grande Police, when a person in the 1700 block of East Glacier Street reported they had just been shot at while standing in front of their residence.
While officers were responding, an additional 911 call came from a separate residence in the same block on Glacier. The second caller reported the suspect entered their residence and held them at gunpoint while demanding keys to their vehicle.
La Grande police officers arrived within moments and contacted the callers. Police named Sprague as the suspect and said neither 911 caller knew him.
"A multi-agency, comprehensive search commenced immediately," the press release stated. "La Grande police officers and detectives received assistance from Union County sheriff’s deputies and K-9 Molly and from Oregon State Police troopers."
No one was physically injured at either residence, and the suspect did not make off with the vehicle because it was inside a garage. Police found the keys to the vehicle and "the illegally altered shotgun that had been fired at the first caller" within a short distance, along with other items of evidence.
La Grande police then reported a Union County sheriff’s deputy a little after noon May 20 saw Sprague walking on 22nd Street near East L Avenue, contacted him and told him he was under arrest.
"He attempted to flee, but was quickly subdued and taken into custody without further incident," police reported.
Law enforcement booked Sprague into the Union County Jail, La Grande, on an Oregon Board of Parole warrant for supervision suspension and the Baker County warrant and later transferred him to the jail in Baker County.
According to state court records, Baker County issued a warrant for Sprague on May 17, accusing him of committing the following crimes: first-degree burglary, menacing, third-degree robbery, coercion, second-degree kidnapping, assaulting a public safety officer, first-degree unlawful use of a stun gun, tear gas or mace, violating probation and the state parole board order of supervision suspension.
Baker County District Attorney Greg Baxter in an affidavit told the court Sprague on the evening of May 14 intruded into a home on the 1800 block of East Street, Baker City, where he then showed he had mace and threatened a woman if she did not go with him. Sprague also said he was robbing the woman, according to the affidavit, and grabbed her keys and purse.
The other occupant in the home was able to call 911, and Baker City police officer Koby Essex arrived minutes later.
Essex contacted Sprague, who then sprayed bear mace into the officer’s face.
“Officer Essex told me that it was painful to his eyes,” Baxter wrote. “After spraying officer Essex, defendant ran to his bike and fled from police.”
La Grande police the afternoon of May 20 reported investigators continue to collect statements and additional evidence. And while Sprague is the primary suspect in this investigation, the Union County District Attorney's Office has yet to file charges.
The police press release also stated, "Additional information relating to this investigation will be released when available."
