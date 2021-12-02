UNION COUNTY — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals responsible for the poisoning of the Catherine Wolf Pack earlier this year in Eastern Oregon.
Oregon State Police in a press release reported Fish and Wildlife Division troopers received information in February from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife about a dead, collared wolf. Troopers responded to the area and found five dead wolves — three males and two females. It was later determined the wolves were from the Catherine Pack, with all known members present and deceased.
The wolves were southeast of Mount Harris, within Union County. Troopers and ODFW personnel with the assistance of a helicopter searched the area for anything of evidentiary value and found a dead magpie in the vicinity of the dead wolves.
The five wolves and magpie were collected and transported to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Forensics Lab in Ashland to determine the cause of death.
Fish and Wildlife troopers again received information in March from ODFW personnel of an additional wolf collar emitting a mortality signal in the same general location. A search of the area located a deceased female wolf, a skunk and a magpie, all close to the scene. All animals were collected and immediately submitted to the USFWS lab for testing. The female wolf was dispersing from the Keating Pack.
Fish and Wildlife Troopers were initially hampered in investigating the scene due to snow levels and inclement weather. Troopers continued searching over the next few weeks as snow melted and found evidence of suspected poisoning. The evidence was submitted for testing and analysis.
In April, the USFWS submitted its examination reports with findings consistent with poisoning as the cause of death for all six wolves, the skunk and two magpies. Lab results also indicated the suspected evidence confirmed a poisonous substance.
Two more collared wolves were found dead in Union County after the initial incidents. In April, a deceased adult male wolf from the Five Points Pack was located west of Elgin, and in July, a young female wolf from the Clark Creek Pack was located northeast of La Grande. In both cases the cause of death was not readily apparent, a necropsy and testing were conducted.
Toxicology reports confirmed the presence of differing types of poison in both wolves. Based upon the type of poison and locations, it was determined the death of the young female wolf may be related to the earlier six poisonings.
Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Troopers have continued the investigation in the intervening months but have exhausted leads in the case and are asking any person with information related to the investigation to contact the Oregon State Police through the OSP TIP Hotline, 800-452-7888 or *OSP (677) or TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us. Please reference Case No. SP21-033033.
