IMBLER — A man who bolted Friday morning after crashing into another vehicle near Imbler managed to evade police more than an hour. But Oregon State Police reported it soon enough issued several citations to Michael Steven Trumbo, 37, of La Grande.
The wreck occurred at approximately 5:55 a.m. on Highway 82 near milepost 10, about two miles south of Imbler, according to OSP, when Trumbo was driving a Kia Optima heading west in the eastbound lane. The driver of an oncoming Dodge Dakota steered toward the right shoulder but was unable to avoid the collision.
State police reported no one was injured, but tow trucks hauled away both vehicles.
Trumbo took off on foot from the the crash. State police reported law enforcement searched for Trumbo 60-90 minutes before finding and arresting him near milepost 8. State police then cited Trumbo for hit-and-run with property damage, reckless driving, driving while suspended and driving while uninsured.
