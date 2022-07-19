UNION — Union County Sheriff's Office caught a Coos Bay man Monday, July 18, in Union after his effort to flee in a vehicle ended with a crash.
Ricky Leroy Potter, 35, then ended up in the Union County Jail on numerous charges.
Oregon State Police reported troopers at 10:22 a.m. that morning responded to assist a sheriff’s deputy who was attempting to stop a vehicle that was traveling toward Union on Highway 203B.
“The driver and sole occupant had a valid warrant and was known to flee,” according to state police.
The deputy entered into a pursuit with the vehicle and it eventually crashed on the 200 block of Bryan Street in Union. Law enforcement officers chased the driver on foot and eventually located him at a residence in Union.
From there, the sheriff’s office arrested Potter, the suspect, and booked him into the county jail. State court records show the Union County District Attorney's Office has brought initial charges against Potter for misdemeanor and felony fleeing, hit-and-run involving property, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief. The sheriff’s office also arrested Potter on two warrants. The criminal mischief count stems from Potter causing more than $500 to a city sign.
Court records show Potter has a hearing the afternoon of Aug. 15 to enter a plea.
