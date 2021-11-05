JOSEPH — A Joseph man was found dead in his home from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish.

The sheriff's office responded to a call Friday, Nov. 5, of a shooting in Joseph. Fish said the subject, a 33-year-old male, was deceased when deputies arrived.

The shooting happened "sometime last night, based on what we found," Fish said.

The name and address of the victim have not yet been released pending notification of family.

A medical examiner is also investigating the death, Fish said.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.