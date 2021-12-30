A semitruck pulling two trailers rests on its side after overturning on Interstate 84 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2021. The crash, which occurred on eastbound I-84 near milepost 252, had no reported injuries and did not impede traffic.
LA GRANDE — It’s a “full-coverage insurance policy” kind of season on Interstate 84.
From Wednesday, Dec. 22, through Tuesday, Dec. 28, Oregon State Police responded to 56 individual crashes on the interstate between Hermiston and Ontario. Road conditions have deteriorated as snow blankets the Pacific Northwest and leaves travelers contending with slick roads.
A total of 15 crashes were reported on Dec. 28 alone as freezing weather and snowfall accumulated overnight — including a semi-rollover near milepost 252 that had no reported injuries and did not impede traffic.
The interstate was closed eastbound and westbound from Pendleton to La Grande from 6:06 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Dec. 30 due to high winds, blowing/drifting snow and whiteout conditions in some areas, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. Crews reported zero visibility with multiple spun-out trucks. Crashes closed the freeway for several hours on Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.
The interstate has been closed six times in December alone due to inclement weather and crashes.
“Road conditions continue to be icy,” Oregon State Police Capt. Stephanie Bigman said. “If you drive, go prepared and please allow plenty of time to get to your destination.”
Locally, the La Grande Police Department responded to 13 crashes in the last seven days, according to LGPD Lt. Jason Hays. Many more, according to Hays, go unreported — such as incidents involving motorists getting stuck in the snow, sliding off the road and any minor fender benders that don’t require police intervention.
“From my 23 years of experience, I can tell you winter storm related motor vehicle accidents are all preventable,” Hays said. “My biggest advice is for people to slow down when driving in snow and adverse conditions, especially when approaching stop signs.”
Hays cautioned motorists to increase following distance, use traction devices such as chains or cables and to avoid driving on steep, unsanded roads.
Tollgate Highway, a detour route for the interstate, was also closed Dec. 30 due in part to the road receiving 12 inches of snow within a three-hour period, according to ODOT.
Across the state, OSP responded to nearly 1,000 crashes over the previous holiday weekend, according The Oregonian. As well, between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27, state troopers handled 912 crashes, up from 365 crashes during the same period in 2020 and just 237 crashes in 2019.
