LA GRANDE — The La Grande Police Department is looking for a Baker County man in connection to a shooting and break-in Wednesday night, May 19.
Police identified Travis James Sprague, 24, of Baker County, as the suspect.
According to the press release Thursday morning, the La Grande Police Department 911 Dispatch Center on May 19 at 8:56 p.m. received a call from a person in the 1700 block of Glacier Avenue reporting they had just been shot at while standing in front of their residence.
While officers were responding, an additional 911 call came in from a separate residence in the same block on Glacier. The second caller reported the suspect had entered their residence and held them at gunpoint while demanding keys to their vehicle.
La Grande police officers arrived within moments and contacted the callers. Police named Sprague as the suspect and said neither 911 caller knew him.
"A multi-agency, comprehensive search commenced immediately," the press release stated. "La Grande police officers and detectives received assistance from Union County sheriff’s deputies and K-9 Molly and from Oregon State Police troopers."
No one was physically injured at either residence, and the suspect did not make off with the vehicle because it was inside a garage. Police found the keys to the vehicle and "the illegally altered shotgun that had been fired at the first caller" within a short distance, along with other items of evidence.
At the time of this release, law enforcement had not found Sprague.
Sprague also is a suspect of recent criminal activity in Baker Cityand has felony warrants for his arrest.
"He should be considered armed and dangerous, and we urge the public to not initiate contact with him if he is seen," the press release states, "rather, call 911 immediately."
Sprague is a white male 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, has blue eyes and brownish/blonde hair. He has tattoos on his face, neck, both hands, left forearm and right calf. Both of his ears are pierced. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
This is an active investigation, police reported. If you have information or know the whereabouts of Sprague, contact the La Grande Police Department at 541-963-1017.
