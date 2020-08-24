LA GRANDE — Locals turned out for a rally in support of law enforcement late Saturday morning in La Grande.
About 35 people participated, including retired police officers, at the intersection of Fourth Street and Adams Avenue. The rally also drew honks of approval from passing motorists. Among the thumbs-up signals were rare gestures of disapproval.
“About 98% of the responses have been positive,” said Jason Stone, a retired Oregon State Police trooper who participated in the rally.
Participants waved American flags and signs reading “We Support and Pray for Our Police” and “Back the Blue.”
“We want to keep morale up,” Stone said.
Saturday morning rallies for the police started several weeks ago at the same location and have grown significantly since. The rallies are in response to continued criticism of police nationwide, charging them with excessive use of force, especially in high-profile cases. Stone, who retired less than a year ago, said these protests are endangering law enforcement communities because they make law enforcement officers less likely to use force when it is necessary to protect themselves and the public.
“It is putting lives at risk,” Stone said.
He said many officers are quitting the force nationwide because when they see a threat they may not be able to effectively address it. The retired OSP trooper also said much of what police throughout the nation are being accused of is unfounded.
“There is no foundation to it. It is really political,” he said.
He added he feels positive about how police agencies are perceived locally.
“Law enforcement has a good reputation in this community,” Stone said.
The percentage of times law enforcement officers use force improperly is extremely low, said Kyle Hove of Cove, a former state police sergeant who retired in March. He attributes this to the quality of people hired to serve as law enforcement officers.
“We believe we have first-rate officers,” Hove said.
He hopes more people will come to the forefront nationwide and support the police after the barrage of criticism they have been under, which has caused some cities to defund their police departments.
“The silent majority needs to speak up,” Hove said. “Enough is enough.”
He said steps such as defunding the police would lead to nothing good.
“We would have ultimate chaos,” Hove said.
