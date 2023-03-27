Joe McNeil of Fenn's Towing and Repair retrieves a pickup that was involved in a fatal crash near Perry, where it went off Interstate 84 and into the Grande Ronde River, on Monday, March 27, 2023. The pickup had been stolen from the La Grande City Shops Compound the night before.
LA GRANDE — Police recovered a city of La Grande pickup that was reported as stolen early Monday, March 27, after it was involved in a crash that killed at least one person.
La Grande Police Department Lt. Jason Hays said in a press release that officers at about 2:15 a.m. responded to the City Shops Compound on the 800 block of X Avenue for a report of a damaged fence.
They found a severely damaged fence plus discovered someone stole a 2013 Chevy 1500 pickup belonging to the city. There was approximately $1,000 worth of damage to the fence.
“The pickup was inside the gated compound and the suspect(s) drove the truck through the fence and exited the compound near X Avenue and First Street,” according to Hays.
Further investigation showed evidence supporting the suspect(s) also tried to steal a pickup that was connected to a trailer hauling an excavator, but the pickup got stuck on a curb, according to the release.
Officers reviewed security camera footage, which shows the incident happened at approximately 9 p.m. March 26. The cameras did not capture any people but did show the stolen pickup leaving the compound.
Hays also reported a resident spotted the pickup at 9:57 a.m. in the Grande Ronde River near Perry, and Oregon State Police responded to the scene.
“We were notified right away that the pickup may be the City Shop’s stolen pickup,” Hays reported, “but the pickup was severely damaged, and the on-scene investigators had to wait until the pickup was pulled from the river before confirmation was conducted.”
Oregon State Police at the scene reported an adult male was killed in the crash. OSP is the primary investigative agency for the crash and will issue a statement about that, Hays said.
This case remains under investigation. La Grande police encouraged anyone with information to assist with this investigation to contact LGPD Sgt. Ryan Miller at 541-963-1017.
