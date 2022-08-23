ISLAND CITY — The Union County Sheriff’s Office has released information about the individual believed to be responsible for the armed robbery at Island City Market & Deli on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The suspect is a white male between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10. His last known direction of travel was south on South McAlister Lane. The individual left the store on foot.

