WALLA WALLA — Police say they don’t know why Anthony M. Stalder stole a U.S. Linen truck and drove it down the wrong side of state Route 125, crashing into another vehicle and killing himself and La Grande man Jeremy S. Richards on Tuesday, May 24.
Stalder, of Richland, Washington, was not being pursued by police, Walla Walla Police Sgt. Nick Loudermilk told the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin on Friday, May 27.
Stalder, 28, stole the work truck from the Gesa Credit Union parking lot at 1355 W. Poplar St., Walla Walla, Loudermilk said. And police were just preparing to start a search when the report that it was involved in a crash on the highway between College Place and Walla Walla came over the radio from dispatch.
Stalder drove the stolen 2014 Ford Econoline head-on into northbound traffic on state Route 125 and crashed into 48-year-old Richards, who was driving alone in a 2022 Dodge Ram. Richards died on the scene, according to Washington State Patrol. Stalder was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, where he died.
Richards was married and had three young children at home in La Grande, according to a social media post by his family.
The Richards family has started a Facebook fundraiser at bit.ly/jeremyrichardsfund to help Richards’ wife, Kaylee Richards, with expenses, including the graduation of their oldest child in the coming weeks.
His parents, Mickey and Tawnya Richards, spoke about their son on their shared Facebook account.
“Jeremy (touched) lives he didn’t even know he touched,” the post reads. “He is an example of someone who choose to change his direction in life at a vulnerable age. He would see those that struggled as he had and always gave them an opportunity to make the same choice he did.”
Stalder was born and raised in Walla Walla, according to his obituary posted online by Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. He played golf and was a varsity athlete in wrestling at Walla Walla High School, his family wrote.
But he got into trouble with local police several times over the last few years, according to previous Union-Bulletin reporting, and his obituary notes that he “battled substance abuse and mental health for several years.”
