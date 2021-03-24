LA GRANDE — Three people were unharmed early Wednesday, March 24, in what La Grande Police Department Lt. Jason Hays said was a drive-by shooting in La Grande.
Police on Wednesday at approximately 1 a.m. received several reports of possible gunshots in the area of 26th Street and the Sundowner Mobile Park. Officers responded and searched the area, but were unable to find anything suspicious at the time.
But Wednesday at 7:58 a.m., according to Hays, a resident of the 2900 block of Misty Avenue in La Grande reported finding several bullet holes in the front of their residence. The rounds even entered the home and caused damage.
Officers learned three people occupied the residence at the time of the apparent drive-by shooting but no one was injured.
“The early investigation indicates this was not a random drive-by shooting and this particular residence was targeted,” Hays said. “Officers from the La Grande Police Department are conducting an active and ongoing investigation.”
He also urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact senior officer Ryan Bernards at the La Grande Police Department at 541-963-1017.
In another case, a La Grande man faces numerous charges after police reported he used a hatchet to attack a dog.
Cory Hamilton, 36, remains in the Union County Correctional Facility, La Grande, on one felony of unlawful use of a weapon and several misdemeanors, including first-degree animal abuse, menacing and resisting arrest, according to the county’s inmate roster.
Hays said an employee of Grande Ronde Recovery on March 18 at 12:32 p.m. called 911 and reported Samantha Baybado, 27, of La Grande, came into the business and stated a person with a hatchet just attacked her dog.
La Grande police officers and Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and arrived moments after receiving the call.
Baybado told the investigating officers she was walking her dog on a leash, when a man she did not know asked for a cigarette. She said that when she told him she did not have a cigarette for him, he attacked her dog with a hatchet, injuring the dog.
Officers immediately contacted Hamilton, who was in the area, according to Hays, and found he was in possession of the hatchet. As police arrested Hamilton, he resisted, but law enforcement took him into custody without injuries to anyone involved.
Hays also reported that officers during the investigation learned Hamilton had threatened the staff member at Grande Ronde Recovery prior to the police arrival.
The Valley Veterinary Center treated Baybado’s dog for a laceration to the facial area.
State court records show Hamilton’s next proceeding in Union County Circuit Court is April 16 so he can enter a plea.
