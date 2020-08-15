LA GRANDE — A new scam may be heading to Union County, and the La Grande Police Department wants the community to be aware.
According to a press release from the police department, the scam involves Shanadoa "Shaun" Wayne Johnson, 43, with multiple other males and a female making up a work crew that offers to pave or seal driveways. However, according to police, the crew does not complete the projects or does so haphazardly. So far, there have been at least 10 victims in California.
Johnson reportedly has family in the area, according to La Grande police, and he could be coming to here or already may be here.
Vehicles involved in the previous cases include a 1999 Ford F-250 extended cab with a white diamond plate tool box; a small dump truck, possibly with a flatbed trailer; a Toyota Prius; and a gray Dodge pickup with an amber light on top.
Johnson has multiple warrants out of Oregon, the press release stated, including many out of Deschutes County for first-degree theft.
If anyone in the community has information about Johnson, or is offered anything matching the description of this scam, contact the La Grande Police Department business line at 541-963-1017.
