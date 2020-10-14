LA GRANDE — The La Grande Police Department reported an employee of Woodgrain Lumber died Tuesday night, Oct. 13, in a workplace accident.
Police at 7:57 p.m. received an emergency call from Woodgrain Lumber, 1917 Jackson Ave., for a worker pinned inside a golf cart and not breathing. Officers and a La Grande Fire Department ambulance crew arrived moments later, the police department reported in a press release.
The first responders found Shaun Hoyt, 56, of Elgin, dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed Hoyt missed his 7 p.m. lunch break, according to police, and coworkers shut down the mill and went looking for Hoyt. They found him sitting in the golf cart pinned against a steel beam and not breathing. A worker then called 911.
The investigation determined Hoyt was operating the golf cart, which mill employees use to travel around the mill yard, prior to colliding with the stationary steel beam.
The Union County District Attorney's Office, the Union County Medical Examiner's Office, Oregon State Police and the Union County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation. La Grande Police Department also reported it will work closely with the the Oregon Occupational Health and Safety Administration.
The La Grande Police Department stated Woodgrain Lumber employees and management have been helpful during this investigation and the department offers its condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of Hoyt.
