LA GRANDE — Political signs and flags supporting Democrat, Republican and even local candidates have been the targets of theft and damage this election season in La Grande.
The La Grande Police Department has taken 14 reports of sign thefts and damage since Feb. 29. Kip Roberson, La Grande resident and director of the Cook Memorial Library, is among those whose political displays have gone missing.
“Was I surprised that it was stolen? No, but I was surprised that it hadn’t been stolen or defaced sooner,” Roberson said. “The sign has been in my yard since spring and there have certainly been other political sign incidents in Union County and elsewhere. I am sad that these incidents are now happening in La Grande, my hometown.”
Roberson’s sign, promoting Joe Biden for president, was stolen Sunday night, Oct. 25, from in front of his house on Oak Street.
His was one of several houses with signs missing from their yards Monday morning.
“The first feeling I had when I saw my sign had been stolen was anger,” Roberson said. “I was angry that someone had come into my yard, uninvited in the dark of night, to steal my property.”
Sign and flag theft has been occurring throughout 2020 as the election year has been full of tension across party lines. In August, someone stole La Grande City Councilor Denise Wheeler’s sign supporting the reelection of President Donald Trump from her yard on C Avenue. Wheeler said she was not surprised her sign went missing, especially because the same thing happened in 2016 to her sign supporting Trump.
She replaced the reelection sign and chained it to the other political signs in her yard. The signs remain in place.
A Trump 2020 flag at A1 Appliance at 1426 Monroe Ave., La Grande, also went missing in August. Store owner John Fitzgerald said the theft did not surprise him but he found the action discouraging.
To combat further theft, Fitzgerald replaced his flag and added another, promising if his flags continue to be taken he will double the amount he puts up each time. Two flags stand outside Fitzgerald’s store, but he takes them inside each night as a precaution.
La Grande resident Anthony Coen bolted his “thin blue line” flag to his porch on Fir Street to avoid theft after someone in August removed the flag.
“I was surprised and kind of angry they went on my porch to steal a blue stripe flag,” Coen said. “Honestly, I don’t know why they stole it. I thought maybe they wanted it for themselves or they hated that I support the blue lives and wanted it down.”
Some residents, including Roberson and Wheeler, filed police reports as a result of the thefts. Wheeler said she filed a report because it would help police be aware and keep an eye out for additional sign thefts.
The 14 criminal reports La Grande police received about political signs consisted of 11 complaints about theft, two of criminal mischief and one of an attempted theft. Police reported there are no suspects, except for the attempted theft. In that instance, police counseled four juveniles trying to steal a political sign. But not everyone files a police report for theft of political displays. Fitzgerald and Coen both said they don’t see the point of filing one.
Signs for local candidates also end up missing. Nicole Howard, who is running for reelection to Position 2 on the La Grande City Council, said sign theft has stung her.
Four of Howard’s signs have been stolen — at 12th Street, Oak Street and Fourth Street — in the past three weeks. In addition, she said, someone crinkled and stomped on her signs at Oak and Fourth streets.
Her husband, David Moyal, a candidate for Position 6 on the city council, a seat now vacant, has had three signs stolen.
The latest thefts occurred late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning when one for each candidate was stolen at Fourth Street and Washington Avenue. Howard said a sign for Kristine Alf Rippee, a Position 4 candidate, also was stolen from the same site during that period.
Howard said the thefts have been disheartening, especially because she had to get permission from homeowners before installing the signs. She also said the rash of thefts is disturbing on more than a surface level.
“This speaks to a larger problem of incivility,” she said.
People all along the political spectrum agree stealing political displays is wrong.
“I think someone took it because they have little or no respect for their neighbors and don’t value my First Amendment rights over theirs,” Roberson said. “I think the individual(s) who stole the sign likely felt emboldened by the hateful rhetoric that their candidate uses to continually divide us against each other. It’s really sad that some in our community have bought into that mindset of ‘us vs. them.’”
Fitzgerald put it this way: “It totally steps on the First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and expression.”
———
Reporter Dick Mason contributed to this feature.
