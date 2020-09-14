Ways to help

According to a press release from Senator Ron Wyden, there are close to a dozen organizations those wanting to help Oregonians on the west side of the state cope with the fallout from wildfires can donate to, including:

• United Way of the Columbia-Willamette

• United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley

• United Way of Jackson County

• United Way of Linn County

• United Way of Lane County

• United Way of Benton & Lincoln Counties

• Greater Douglas United Way

• United Way of Southwest Oregon

• Oregon Food Bank

• Ashland Emergency Food Bank

• Marion Polk Food Share

Individuals can go to https://bit.ly/3hxkgot to donate.