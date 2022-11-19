LA GRANDE — Seniors at Grande Ronde Retirement Residence will soon receive personalized Christmas gifts from people they will never know — charitable individuals who want the residents to know they are never forgotten.
The gift givers are individuals participating in Grande Ronde Retirement Residence’s annual Adopt-A-Resident program. They anonymously provide Christmas gifts to seniors they have adopted through the program.
The program started in 2020 and it has proved more popular than mistletoe.
“It is amazing," said GRRR Lifestyle Director Keara Bolin.
Grande Ronde Retirement Residence never has trouble getting people in the community to participate, meaning each year all seniors at the residence receive Christmas gifts through the Adopt-a-Resident program.
Maria Augustine, a staff member, said the response of the seniors she sees getting the gifts is off the charts heartwarming.
“They are so grateful," she said. "It is extremely moving. It is a joy."
Augustine said many residents at the residence have wonderful families who visit often and provide many gifts. Still, there are some whose families visit infrequently and do not always remember them at Christmas. The presents they receive for those who have adopted them is especially meaningful, she said.
Bolin talks with those in the program to advise them on what gifts would be appropriate for their seniors. She knows what they would like because she talks to them frequently. Bolin is thus familiar with who the seniors’ favorite entertainers are and more.
“I might suggest a DVD pack of movies featuring their favorite actor," she said.
Bolin personally delivers the presents after they arrive, an experience she treasures.
“I leave with such an amazing feeling," she said.
Mary Walters, a resident at Grande Ronde Retirement Residence, said keeping the names of the donors anonymous adds a delightful element of intrigue to the program.
“That is what’s fun," she said. "It is just like being a little kid again."
Diana Binford, who lives at the residence with her husband, Bill, said the present they received through the program was especially meaningful last year, since they had just moved into the retirement center.
“It felt so good," she said. "It made us feel like someone knew us. It made us feel like we were a part of this family."
The Adopt-a-Resident program began in 2020 near the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when state rules often prevented residents from being able to visit their loved ones inside the residence. The program was created to ease the pain brought on by COVID-19 safety protocols.
“We wanted to boost morale," said Melody English, executive director of Grande Ronde Retirement Residence.
The response to the program in 2020 was almost faster than the time it takes to say chestnuts roasting on an open fire.
“It was instant," she said. “The first year was definitely a surprise for us."
