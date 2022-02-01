U-Haul trucks wait in a parking lot along Adams Avenue in La Grande on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Yearly population estimates from the Portland State University Research Center show that Union County has seen the largest decrease in population in the state from July 2020 to July 2021.
PORTLAND — The Portland State University Research Center issued its 2021 yearly population estimates for Eastern Oregon, revealing a significant decrease in Union County.
From July 2020 to July 2021, Union County experienced an estimated 1.62% loss in total population, which was the largest percentage decrease of any county in Oregon. The estimated decrease was countered by an overall minimal rise in population in all of Eastern Oregon, as the eight counties saw an estimated 0.45% increase in population.
The university’s research department found that Oregon as a whole saw an increase of 0.54% during the measured time frame. The estimated increase of 22,769 brought the state’s total population to 4,266,560 — Oregon is the 27th most populous state in the United States.
As a whole, Union County was estimated to have lost 434 residents. The county’s population dropped from 26,295 to 26,729. Union County is the 23rd most populous county in Oregon, but its percentage of decrease was the largest drop in the one-year period.
Wallowa County saw an estimated increase of 32 residents, for a 0.43% increase. This ranked as the 22nd largest increase out of the 36 Oregon counties.
Morrow County had the largest increase in population percentage, increasing by 3.42%. Crook (2.48%) and Gilliam (2.21%) counties were the next highest growth rates among counties in Oregon. Baker County saw an increase of 139 residents (0.83%) and Umatilla County drew in an estimated 294 residents (0.37%).
Only six counties experienced a decrease in population from July 2020 to July 2021. Grant County was the only other Eastern Oregon county with a decrease in residents, with 13 fewer people for a 0.18% drop. The PSU center noted that Eastern Oregon’s growth was below average in 2021, which is reflected in a significant decrease in Union County and minimal changes in surrounding areas.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.