ELGIN — The Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative (OTEC) reported power outages in Elgin at 12:06 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20.

According to OTEC, approximately 1359 members in the La Grande District were affected. The cause of the outages is currently under investigation.

OTEC crews have been dispatched to begin restoring power in the affected areas.

The electric company stated that individuals should stay away from any downed power lines and put safety first. Outages can be reported to 1-866-430-4265.

