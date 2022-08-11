WALLOWA — Power remains out in the Wallowa area Thursday, Aug. 11, according to the Pacific Power website.
According to the website, 887 customers remain without power following a storm that moved through the county. The outage was first reported shortly before 4 p.m.
“We have crews working around the clock to restore services to all those affected,” the Pacific Power website says. “We estimate power will be restored by 5 a.m.”
Power is also out to about 13 customer in the Minam area. The outage was also reported shortly before 4 p.m. and is expected to be restored around 5 a.m.
Power was out in other parts of the county, according to Pacific Power’s Twitter feed.
More than 5,300 customers in Enterprise and Wallowa were without power late in the afternoon. The cause of the outage was severe storm damage, according to the utility’s Twitter feed.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of Wallowa County until 5 p.m. The warning included two-inch sized hail and winds up to 50 mph.
