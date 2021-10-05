ONTARIO — The La Grande girls soccer team bounced back after its second loss of the season, defeating Ontario 4-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
The Tigers were coming off a 3-2 loss to Fruitland just three days before, but got back into rhythm in Tuesday night’s match. La Grande is now 6-2-1 overall and 3-0 in league play this season.
The Tigers set the tempo early, jumping out to a 2-0 lead by halftime. Junior forward Sophia Petty scored the first goal of the game in the 10th minute off an assist from junior Maezie Wilcox. Junior Haylee McCall scored again in the first to give the Tigers a two-goal advantage at the break.
La Grande kept the intensity up early in the second half, scoring two minutes into the final frame. Junior Nora Crews scored off an assist from senior Susanna Durvik in the 42nd minute. Petty put the icing on the cake with her second goal in the 63rd minute, coming off an assist from Kaitlynn Reynolds.
The Tigers are securing their spot near the top of their league this year, as the team has four games remaining this season. Up next, La Grande will host Pendleton/Weston-McEwen on Oct. 11. In the Tigers’ second game of the season, Pendleton/Weston-McEwen shut out La Grande 6-0. La Grande will look for better results this time as the two teams kick off at 4:30 p.m. at Community Stadium.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.