JOSEPH — A free presentation on removing the four lower Snake River dams will be held Thursday, May 18, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph.
The presentation will run from 7-8:30 p.m. at the center, 401 N. Main St.
Presenters will be Kyle Smith of American Rivers and Shannon Wheeler, vice chairman of the Nez Perce Tribe at Lapwai. They will give an update about the status of efforts to breach the dams and restore salmon runs, the history, the facts about dams, economics, salmon and the tribe’s efforts to solve the problem of declining salmon while dealing with economic and political implications.
Conversations around restoring the lower Snake River have been gaining momentum in recent months. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, the American Fisheries Society, President Joe Biden and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have all suggested that removing the dams could be part of a comprehensive plan to save Snake River salmon and steelhead.
Would breaching the dams ensure fish populations recover? How long would it take for the dams to be breached? What would happen to the industries and communities that rely on the energy, transportation and irrigation services the dams provide? What would dam removal mean for Northeastern Oregon?
Answers for all these questions and much more will be on the table for a conversation.
