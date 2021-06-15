LA GRANDE — According to Terrance Cambell, a volunteer at the Pride Family Fun Day at Riverside Park on Friday, June 11, this was the first Pride event in La Grande in more than 30 years.
Cambell said that the event is only going to grow. On June 4, La Grande Mayor Stephen Clements declared June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Queer month in the city, to be celebrated on June 4 starting in 2022.
“When I was younger, I knew I wanted to see something, but I never thought I was going to be the one to start anything,” said Brittany Cambell, event organizer and Terrance Cambell’s wife. “There’s so many resources that people are unaware of, so I decided to get those resources out, and then it blew up into this.”
Brittany Cambell is the local community outreach coordinator for Free Mom Hugs, a national nonprofit with the aim of “empowering the world to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community through visibility, education, and conversation,” according to its website.
The event brought in dozens of people over the evening with free hot dogs, snacks and drinks, as well as games and arts and crafts tables.
Cambell has volunteered with Free Mom Hugs for nearly two years, which is about the same amount of time that she spent planning the Pride event. The couple planned to hold the Pride event in June of 2020, but COVID-19 restrictions forced them to postpone it.
Along with the games and children’s activities set up under the pavilion, there were a handful of booths from local organizations. One of them was Shelter From The Storm, which provides education and advocacy services to victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Executive Director Jamie Landa hopes that this event continues to grow each year.
“I got in touch with Brittany because I was actually planning a Pride event at Shelter From The Storm,” Landa said. “I’m glad that we were able to make it out and show our support for such a valuable organization. I hope it continues to grow each year and that we’ll be able to have a parade one day.”
Shelter From The Storm will hold its Pride event on June 25 from 1-5 p.m. at its Island City location.
Other booths included the Oregon Family Support Network, posters with LGBTQ resources in the area and several small business owners.
Kelly Fry, owner of Handcrafts by Kelly in La Grande, sold custom designed glassware at a table, with all proceeds going to the Trevor Project, an organization dedicated to LGBTQ youth suicide prevention.
According to Brittany Cambell, the event means a lot to her because growing up in La Grande, she had no space to reflect on her own identity and sexuality.
“Growing up, I didn’t know anyone else like me,” she recalled. “I love La Grande. I’ve never wanted to live anywhere else and I just want everyone else to feel the same.”
Now that Pride is a city-recognized event, Cambell hopes that more people will reach out for resources in the future and come to events such as this one.
“I just want to see it keep growing and become more of a normal thing in the area,” Cambell said. “I can’t stand the thought of anybody feeling so alone. I just want as many people to know that you are wanted, you are loved, you are important and there is always help.”
