The death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on Friday, April 9, at age 99 has sparked many remembrances of his life to be published and broadcast.
One experience often understandably overlooked was an Eastern Oregon University football exhibition against the University of British Columbia, which Philip attended on Oct. 20, 1951, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Mountaineers played an exhibition against the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds before the Duke of Edinburgh and his wife, Princess Elizabeth, who became queen of the United Kingdom less than five months later.
The exhibition was immediately after a game between EOU, then named Eastern Oregon College, and UBC, according to a story in the Oct. 22, 1951, edition of The Observer. This may have been the first time Princess Elizabeth watched a football contest.
Elizabeth and Philip were scheduled to attend the game, which UBC won 13-8, but arrived shortly after it concluded. The royal couple wanted to see how American football was played, so the two teams agreed to play a five-minute exhibition for them. The exhibition ended in a 0-0 tie. The royal couple watched the exhibition from a platform near the 50-yard line in front of the main bleachers.
The royal couple had a hard time seeing the game though, because the scrimmage was played in semi-darkness.
“The Duke remarked that he couldn’t see the game,” The Observer reported at the time.
Eastern had a squad of about 30 players at the game and was accompanied by its 40-member band and 13-drum majorettes and cheerleaders.
A total of four bands performed at the game, including the Canadian Air Force Band.
None of Eastern’s players apparently got to meet the royal couple, but some were prepared to. According to a story in the Oct. 18, 1951, edition of the Eastern Oregon Review, some team members had been studying the proper etiquette to use when introduced to British royalty.
