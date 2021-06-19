LA GRANDE — Union County may soon have a feline ownership limit.
The Union County Board of Commissioners is considering adopting an updated animal control ordinance that would limit the number of adult cats Union County residents can own to 10.
Presently, there is no limit on the number of adult cats residents can own, according to Lani Jones, animal control officer for the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The lack of an enforceable limit has helped lead to situations in the past with homes filled with dozens of cats, creating unhealthy situations, Jones said.
Diseases like feline leukemia and respiratory infections are easily spread from cat to cat in a crowded home situation. Jones added sometimes feline diseases can spread to humans, such as toxoplasmosis and salmonellosis. Both can be spread by exposure to cat feces. Toxoplasmosis causes about 750 deaths in the United States a year and salmonellosis, also known as salmonella, which claims 420 lives a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo, who worked with the sheriff’s office in creating the proposed animal control ordinance update, noted that he receives a number of complaints about cats. Many involve felines owned by neighbors who dig in gardens and flower boxes.
“Many of these complaints are from people who do not own cats,” he said.
The current animal control ordinance makes no reference to cats but the proposed updated one, Animal Control Ordinance 2021-03, mentions them at least a half a dozen times, including in section four where it states that the Union County Sheriff may “… enforce all of the county and state laws relating to the control of dogs/cats within the county, including that of making arrests.”
The proposed updated ordinance also stipulates how responsibility for cats would be determined in the event that a cat is found to be a nuisance. It states that anyone who has provided shelter for a cat and fed it for at least seven consecutive days would be deemed responsible for the animal.
Union County’s animal control ordinance was last updated about six years ago.
The Union County Board of Commissioners approved a first reading of the proposed ordinance on Wednesday, June 16. Commissioners will vote on a second reading at their June 30 meeting. If passed, the ordinance would go into effect immediately.
