LA GRANDE — The timeline for a major forest management project at the Mount Emily Recreation Area is in limbo.
This appears to be the case following a field review Wednesday, Nov. 10, of a proposed timber harvest set to take place in the winter and spring of 2022 in MERA’s Red Apple area for the primary purpose of reducing fire risk and improving forest health. The review was a sometimes tense event attended by about 50 people, with many expressing concern about the proposed plan for the Red Apple area, which has nearly 50 miles of trails for nonmotorized use.
Some who attended the public forum said they were worried the logging operations would damage trails and wondered if the money raised from the logging operations would be enough to pay for the repair of damage caused by the work. Others questioned whether the thinning work would reduce the likelihood of intense wildfire.
The timeline for the project, prepared by Union County Parks Coordinator Sean Chambers, with help from the MERA Advisory Committee, calls for request for proposals for the project, which list objectives, deadlines and more to be issued Nov. 15. Bids would be due by Nov. 22, and a bid would be awarded by Dec. 10. The deadline for the project's completion would be June 30, 2022.
The public forum setting of the review allowed many in attendance to ask questions or voice concerns, as Chambers and Chuck Sarrett, a forester contracted by Union County, provided details.
A major point of emphasis from those raising concerns was the public input process on this proposal, which many expressed throughout the roughly 90 minute question-and-answer session. La Grande City Councilor Nicole Howard was in attendance and questioned if the proposed issue date for the request for proposal still would take place Nov. 15. She noted that with the abundance of public concern, the timeline of the project could be pushed back to make time for more public feedback.
“I just think process is really important. I feel like a lot of the reason people are upset is because they feel left out of that process,” she said. “It would be great if the county could put out something definitive, maybe put out a public notice for a meeting if that’s the case."
Others voiced similar sentiment and even asked if the forest management project could be pushed back up to a year or two to garner more public feedback and continue to assess the state of MERA. Chambers said the commissioners could take the public input into account, as well as push back the project’s timeline as they see fit.
Bart Barlow, a former member of the MERA Advisory Committee, spoke out and suggested switching MERA’s ownership to nonprofit status could open doors for more grants and other funding opportunities. The general consensus voiced the opinion that the bidding process should be at least pushed back to come to a more unified decision.
Several in the crowd voiced concern over the project’s impact on wildlife at the recreation area. One woman criticized the county for not having a wildlife biologist involved in marking the trees for logging and trimming. Another in attendance questioned large-diameter trees that are slated to be part of the project, which he said will take generations to replace.
One audience member questioned the impact on the structure of the nearly 50 miles of trails, which has been a concern leading up to the field review. He said the county should use any revenue from the logging on repairing trails that could likely be damaged in the process.
The meeting ended without a formal declaration of the county’s intentions moving forward, but Chambers said there is a likelihood the request for proposal will not go through by the scheduled issue date of Nov. 15. He noted the commissioners could meet further to discuss the forest management plan and adjust the timeframe if need be.
“I don’t have the timeline, but I hope to get that sooner than later so that we’re not all in question,” he said.
