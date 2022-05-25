LA GRANDE — The 2022-23 budget picture for Union County is a paradoxical one.
The county’s proposed total budget, one approved by its budget committee on Tuesday, May 24, is up 13% but all is not as bright as it might seem. The proposed budget also calls for two corrections officer and three sheriff’s office deputy positions to be cut.
The three deputy positions are set to be cut because the Elgin City Council voted on Wednesday, May 18, not to renew its contract for law enforcement services from Union County. The contract expires at the end of June. The corrections officer positions would be cut due to rising personnel costs and because some revenue the county anticipated receiving for the positions did not materialize, according to Shelley Burgess, the administrative and budget officer for Union County.
Trimming the five law enforcement positions would save Union County $470,000, Burgess said.
Burgess explained that four corrections positions were added a year ago with approval of the budget committee and that two of these positions are now being cut. Burgess said at the time the budget committee assumed the county would receive grants that would help fund the four positions, however, it did not, prompting the cuts.
Due to personnel shuffling made possible by resignations, some of the law enforcement personnel impacted by the cuts will be able to take other positions within the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Cody Bowen said. Still, the sheriff said he will have to issue layoff notices to two patrol deputies.
“It is awful, these are people to me," he said. "They have families and children of their own. In today’s economy to have to tell someone they are being laid off is terrible. It is a stressful situation, it is frustrating."
No other position cuts are called for in the spending plan approved by the budget committee.
Union County’s budget committee voted to recommend that a total spending plan of $57.906 million be adopted for 2022-23. The proposed budget is up primarily due to $5.204 million Union County has received in American Rescue Plan Act funding plus additional government grants, Burgess said.
Burgess said the funding is giving the county the opportunity to address deferred infrastructure needs and make equipment purchases.
The Union County Board of Commissioners will vote on adoption of the budget at its June 29 meeting. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the Union County Board of Commissioners meeting room in the Joseph Building.
