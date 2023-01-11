La Grande vs. Baker football
Buy Now

Tigers' Dominick Carratello runs with the ball while Bulldogs' Kayden Garvin stumbles towards him during the La Grande and Baker football game at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. If the La Grande School District switches to a four-day week it would help students in sports since they would not have to miss school when they travel to games on Fridays. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE  — A four-day school week may be in the La Grande School District’s future.

The proposal would mean school days would be 30 to 45 minutes longer and regular three-day weekends could be on the horizon for students, something Glen Chandler, a La Grande School District parent, is not excited about.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.