LA GRANDE — A four-day school week may be in the La Grande School District’s future.
The proposal would mean school days would be 30 to 45 minutes longer and regular three-day weekends could be on the horizon for students, something Glen Chandler, a La Grande School District parent, is not excited about.
Chandler is worried the longer days, which would be needed to make up for the absence of school on Fridays, would take a toll on students.
“They would make it harder for them to concentrate," he said.
Chandler is also worried three-day weekends would provide too much down time.
“The weekends would be too long. Each would be three days students were not thinking about school," Chandler said during a four-day school-week town hall on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at La Grande High School.
Chandler was one of nearly 100 people who attended the town hall. The La Grande School Board is set to vote in about two months on whether the district should switch to a four-day week. La Grande Superintendent George Mendoza is having the school district look into the possibility of switching to a four-day week and earlier helped create a committee to look into the pros and cons of making the switch.
Mendoza said the committee is finding school districts switching to four-day weeks suffer small drops in student math and reading achievement. He noted, though, that the drops are greatest in urban school districts and less in rural ones.
The superintendent said though that if La Grande switches to a four-day week, its focus would not be curbing drops in student achievement but rather on boosting it to higher levels.
“That will always be our focus," Mendoza said.
Mendoza has first-hand four-day school week experience from his time as assistant superintendent of the Morrow County School District. He noted teachers liked the schedule because it allowed them to have more time with their families and students enjoyed the opportunity it gave them to be with friends, to get job experience and pursue projects outside of school.
“It provided a good life balance," Mendoza said, explaining that he also personally liked the four-day week.
A loss of meals
Still, the superintendent is keenly aware not everyone benefits from a four-day week, especially those from low-income families who rely on school district services, including the serving of breakfasts and lunches. He noted the La Grande School District has a number of students from low-income families who benefit from such services.
He also said a four-day week would hurt some families who would have to pay for childcare on Fridays. He said nearly 15% of those who have participated in surveys for the La Grande School District indicate the cost of childcare would be a concern for them if the school district switched schedules.
Another concern is that older students would find themselves home alone on Fridays because their parents are working. This concerns Karen Howton, of Island City, a La Grande School District parent, who noted that her children would be home alone on Fridays because she and her husband both work.
“I don’t want my kids to be home alone," she said. "Kids can get into trouble if they don’t have anywhere to go."
More class time for athletes
A big plus of a four-day week would be that it would help prevent students involved in sports and club activities from missing as much school as they do now on Fridays when their team or club has to travel to an event.
“They would not miss class because of sports," Mendoza said.
Howton, a high school volleyball referee, said there could be a drawback to this however. She said with a four-day week there would be more emphasis on scheduling sporting events on Fridays, stressing the limited number officials available to officiate events such as volleyball matches on Fridays.
Scheduling options
The La Grande School District is now looking at scheduling options if a shift to a four-day week is made. The options all being considered would allow the La Grande School District to meet state requirements for classroom instruction. Mendoza speaks enthusiastically about the schedule, which would provide opportunities for students to work with teachers on Fridays. Mendoza said the one drawback would be the expense of having teachers available on Fridays to help students. He said this could negate much of the cost savings a four-day school week would generate. A four-day week would save the school district money because there would be no Friday food service and transportation expenses plus less wear and tear on buildings.
Another drawback to the Friday intervention plan is there would be no way to guarantee that many of the students who would need the extra help would come. Mendoza noted the Estacada School District, which is about the same size as La Grande and recently switched to a four-day week, has a Friday intervention program but only about 60% of the students who teachers asked to attend the sessions, are coming.
Mendoza is having the school district look into a four-day week because many teachers asked him about it and he promised earlier that he would investigate it. He said surveys completed by community members indicate that about 60% support a switch. The surveys are available on the La Grande School District’s Facebook page and its website, lagrandesd.org.
Mendoza said if a switch is made it would likely begin with the 2023-24 school year. Three elements would be monitored closely after the switch — academic achievement, attendance and student behavior. Should the La Grande School District come up short in any of these areas, the superintendent said it would be time for a change.
“We would need to get back to a five-day week," he said.
