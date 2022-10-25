LA GRANDE — The majority of Union County voters have the opportunity to vote against psilocybin twice in the Nov. 8 mail election and all have the chance to do so at least once. 

All voters are being asked on their ballots via Measure 31-109 whether they want psilocybin product manufacturers and psilocybin service center operators prohibited from doing business in unincorporated portions of Union County. In addition, voters in La Grande, Cove, Island City and North Powder are being asked if they want psilocybin-related businesses within their cities banned.  

Election 2022 logo (NEW).jpg
