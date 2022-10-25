LA GRANDE — The majority of Union County voters have the opportunity to vote against psilocybin twice in the Nov. 8 mail election and all have the chance to do so at least once.
All voters are being asked on their ballots via Measure 31-109 whether they want psilocybin product manufacturers and psilocybin service center operators prohibited from doing business in unincorporated portions of Union County. In addition, voters in La Grande, Cove, Island City and North Powder are being asked if they want psilocybin-related businesses within their cities banned.
Approval of the La Grande measure would prohibit the establishment of psilocybin product manufacturers and/or psilocybin service center operators within La Grande, according to the Union County ballot sent to La Grande voters.
La Grande, Cove and Island City are among 57 cities in Oregon voting on either a two-year moratorium or a full-fledged ban on psilocybin. Union County is also not alone, statewide 26 counties are voting on either a two-year moratorium or a ban.
Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder, which many veterans suffer from.
The sale and manufacture of psilocybin in Oregon will be legal starting Jan. 2, 2023, under Measure 109, which voters approved in 2020. Measure 109 will go into effect at that time everywhere in the state where ordinances banning it were not approved or voted upon in the Nov. 8 election.
Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen is among those opposed to the legalization of psilocybin.
“I am strongly against it," he said. "No other state has legalized psilocybin drug sales."
The sheriff said that if people can benefit from taking it for certain mental health conditions then it can be prescribed so that it can be used in therapy. However, he strongly believes it should not be sold for recreational use.
“We do not need to normalize another drug and tell our youth it is OK," Bowen said.
Psilocybin advocates include Cheryl Campbell, of Imbler, an intensive care unit nurse for 30 years in Union County. Campbell, spoke in support of psilocybin at an August meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners. Campbell said many studies over the past 10 years have shown that patients who receive psilocybin therapy for depression, post traumatic stress disorder and addictions receive major reductions in their symptoms or experience complete remission. She said studies repeatedly show patients treated with psilocybin experience few side effects or adverse reactions.
“Many mental health scholars see psychedelic-type therapies, including psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy, as the future of psychiatric treatment," she said.
Dr. Joel Rice, of La Grande, a psychiatrist, said at the same meeting that psilocybin is the first drug that has provided a real advancement in the treatment of PTSD in many years. Rice said that banning psilocybin would not be fair to military veterans.
“It would be a huge disservice to people who have put their lives on the line for us," he said
