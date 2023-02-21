LA GRANDE — The library is a great place to go to expand knowledge, and La Grande's will soon be one that will stretch your mind with optical illusion murals.

La Grande Parks and Recreation Director Stu Spence announced at the February city council meeting that the department and the La Grande Arts Commission were able to fully fund an upcoming $50,000 public art project for Cook Memorial Library.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

