A rendering shows how the public art project by artist Jason Hogge will look outside La Grande's Cook Memorial Library in downtown La Grande. The $50,000 project was fully funded through grants and donations, and installation is expected to be complete by fall 2023.
A rendering shows the new public art piece by artist Jason Hogge that will be installed outside La Grande's Cook Memorial Library in downtown La Grande. The art project, which is expected to be completed by fall 2023, will consist of four different murals that will be revealed when viewers look from separate designated spots.
A rendering shows the idea for one of four murals contained in an upcoming public art piece by artist Jason Hogge outside La Grande’s Cook Memorial Library in downtown La Grande. The art piece will honor Northeastern Oregon's past, present and future and is expected to be installed by fall 2023.
A rendering shows the idea for one of four murals that will make up a new public art piece by artist Jason Hogge, to be installed by fall 2023 outside La Grande’s Cook Memorial Library in downtown La Grande.
A rendering shows how the public art project by artist Jason Hogge will look outside La Grande's Cook Memorial Library in downtown La Grande. The $50,000 project was fully funded through grants and donations, and installation is expected to be complete by fall 2023.
City of La Grande/Contributed Photo
A rendering shows the new public art piece by artist Jason Hogge that will be installed outside La Grande's Cook Memorial Library in downtown La Grande. The art project, which is expected to be completed by fall 2023, will consist of four different murals that will be revealed when viewers look from separate designated spots.
City of La Grande/Contributed Photo
A rendering shows the idea for one of four murals contained in an upcoming public art piece by artist Jason Hogge outside La Grande’s Cook Memorial Library in downtown La Grande. The art piece will honor Northeastern Oregon's past, present and future and is expected to be installed by fall 2023.
City of La Grande/Contributed Photo
A rendering shows the idea for one of four murals that will make up a new public art piece by artist Jason Hogge, to be installed by fall 2023 outside La Grande’s Cook Memorial Library in downtown La Grande.
LA GRANDE — The library is a great place to go to expand knowledge, and La Grande's will soon be one that will stretch your mind with optical illusion murals.
La Grande Parks and Recreation Director Stu Spence announced at the February city council meeting that the department and the La Grande Arts Commission were able to fully fund an upcoming $50,000 public art project for Cook Memorial Library.
“We received full funding for the public arts project in front of the library that the artist is working on now out of Umatilla County,” Spence said. “That is exciting.”
The project was entirely funded through grants and donations, according to Spence. The largest single funding source was the Wildhorse Foundation with $20,000. Other funding opportunities came from the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, Union County Cultural Coalition and the Round House Foundation. An anonymous donor also contributed to the project.
Spence said he anticipates the art piece will be installed by the fall. It will be located outside the library on Fourth Street on top of the bulkhead.
The city council approved Pendleton artist Jason Hogge’s vision for the installation in November 2021.
Hogge’s artwork will feature four different images visible on acrylic paintings displayed on concrete slabs. The murals will reveal themselves when viewers look from separate designated spots at eye level — though the last is meant to be viewed from a child’s height.
The theme of the pieces are “honoring the past,” “celebrating the present” and “embracing the future.”
The first mural will depict two Native American women gathering camas backdropped by a wide expanse of the Grande Ronde Valley.
The second mural will be based on an old photo of a Black logger named Lafayette “Lucky” Trice who logged in Wallowa County and later was a well-known businessman in La Grande.
The third mural will highlight La Grande as a place of recreation, education and the arts.
The last mural, the most surreal and colorful of the four, speaks to the future and may include a hidden image for children to find.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.