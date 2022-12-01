SALEM – The Oregon Public Utility Commission is hosting a virtual meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, for the public to comment on Idaho Power’s application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity.
Idaho Power’s request is part of its proposed construction of a transmission line that would connect the Hemingway substation in Idaho with a substation near Boardman, Oregon. The transmission line is known as the Boardman to Hemingway or B2H project.
Idaho Power has asked the PUC to issue a certificate of public convenience and necessity for this project. If granted, Idaho Power would use this certificate in court proceedings where it seeks to condemn an interest in land along the transmission line’s path. The certificate would demonstrate to the court that the transmission line is a public use and necessary for public convenience.
This virtual meeting option to comment via Zoom or by phone follows a recent in-person meeting in La Grande, held in November.
The virtual meeting will be conducted from 6-7 p.m. The meeting may go beyond the scheduled end time to allow more people to comment, so it is important for people who want to give input to log in before 7 p.m.
The deadline for submitting comments is Jan. 10, 2023. Comments can be emailed to PUC.Public comments@puc.oregon.gov or mailed to Oregon Public Utility Commission, Attn.: AHD-PCN 5, P.O. Box 1088, Salem, OR, 97308-1088.
For additional information call 503-378-6600 or 800-522-2404.
