UNION — A public comment period is now being conducted for people who have concerns about the environmental impact the city of Union’s planned installation of a backup power generation system for its water system might have.
A contractor for the city earlier determined that there would not be an environmental impact. City officials then asked state agencies and other interested parties if they had concerns about the environmental impact and none were expressed, according to city of Union Administrator Doug Wiggins.
Now anyone in the general public who has concerns, or believes anything was missed in the environmental study process, is invited to contact the city and express their reservations. Any concerns expressed will be shared by city officials with Business Oregon, a state organization that oversees the Community Block Grant program. Business Oregon could determine that steps need to be taken to address any issues brought to its attention via the public comment process.
Union will receive a Community Block Grant to fund for the backup power generation system if it is determined that all environmental concerns have been addressed.
People with comments to make regarding the environmental impact of the program, need to submit them by Monday, June 20. For additional information call Union City Hall at 541-562-5197.
