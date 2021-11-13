LA GRANDE — The timeline for forest management work in the Red Apple portion of the Mount Emily Recreation Area is being pushed back due to the large number of people who expressed concerns about it at a public field review on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Sean Chambers, parks coordinator for Union County, said that the deadline for proposals for the project from potential bidders, originally set for Nov. 15, will be set back. The delay, the length of which has not been decided, will be used to give Union County and its MERA advisory committee more time to consider public input.
“I think we have work to do in order to get everyone on the same page,” Chambers said. “We need to work through this so we can do it right. We are not at a place where everybody is in agreement on the right path forward. We are working toward that.”
Some who spoke at the public forum, held at MERA’s Owsley Canyon Trailhead and attended by about 50 people, said they were worried that the logging would damage trails and wondered if the money raised from the operations would be enough to pay for repairing the trails. Others questioned whether the thinning work would reduce the likelihood of intense wildfire.
Chambers said he can understand why there are differing opinions on the MERA project.
“Everyone views forest management through a different lens,” he said.
Many people at the forum said they did not know about plans for the forest management work until recently even though planning meetings open to the public had been conducted. Some of these people suggested that the forest management project, which is set to start in December, be delayed for one or two years so that more people have a chance to provide input.
Chambers said that this remains a possibility, noting all options are still on the table.
“Some feel that this is a done deal. It is not. We are changing as we go,” he said.
Chambers explained that the Red Apple area requires attention because for many years, dating back a century, it was managed only for timber production and not for forest health. This has resulted in the area being filled with inferior trees that are growing too close together. The stands are vulnerable to fire because they are so close together and are weak because they are competing for limited water, light and soil nutrients.
“This is not a timber harvest,” said Chuck Sarrett, a forestry consultant contracted by Union County. “This is a salvage, clean-up and forest health issue.”
Sarrett noted that the county estimates a $150,000 profit from the project after paying off the loggers, which will be put back into funding for the Mount Emily Recreation Area.
“All of the revenue that we realize is going right back into MERA,” he said. “It will address weed management, trail damage and further forest management.”
Some at the forum suggested that forest management in the Red Apple area be conducted in smaller segments at a time over several years, but Chambers said he would prefer to do it all at once because this would result in less damage to trails over the long term.
The public wants a say
A major concern that most in attendance at the field review could agree on was not having a say in the decision making. Many in the audience, including La Grande City Councilor Nicole Howard, spoke up on behalf of delaying the forest management process until a full public consensus can be reached.
“I just think process is really important. I feel like a lot of the reason people are upset is because they feel left out of that process,” she said. “It would be great if the county could put out something definitive, maybe put out a public notice for a meeting if that’s the case.”
Friends of MERA, a group of about 40 locals dedicated to the well-being of the recreation area, met with the county in August 2020 during a similar field review to discuss their concerns about the potential logging. Many in the group felt a disconnect between what was discussed during that meeting and the parameters of the current logging plan.
“I talked to some of the commissioners at that time, but they never gave us a written agreement,” said Kate Pfister-Minogue, a member of Friends of MERA.
Pfister-Minogue, who has lived for more than 40 years on what is now MERA, expressed her concern with the lack of public input. Numerous members of Friends of MERA noted the opinion that the MERA Advisory Board, which serves to gauge public input, was left out of the current forest management discussion.
“All of us agree that there needs to be a plan in place for thinning of trees and fire prevention, not commercially logging big trees,” Pfister-Minogue said. “It’s a beautiful thing for our area and those of us that are fighting against this don’t see any reason to do this.”
Bart Barlow, a former member of the MERA Advisory Committee, echoed a similar sentiment. He noted that it seemed as if the county and the group of concerned citizens at the meeting in 2020 about the potential logging agreed it was important to stay away from trails, lightly cut trees, treat diseased trees and emphasize fire prevention.
“We thought we agreed with that, but the county did not put anything in writing after that meeting,” he said. “The process that was set up in the ordinance by the county is not being followed, which is that it goes through the advisory committee to get public comment on things.”
One MERA homeowner spoke up in support of the plan, stating that the fire prevention tactics are crucial to the longevity of the recreation area.
Preserving the trails
A vocal majority in the crowd at the field review expressed dissatisfaction with the potential impact the logging could have on the structure of the numerous trails at MERA.
According to Barlow, it can cost roughly $30,000 to build a mile of trail. If the logging were to do serious damage to the trails, he is concerned about the monetary impact and volunteer force needed to fix them.
“Our trail system up there is worth about $1.5 million right now,” he said. “They’re probably going to damage 8 to 10 miles of it at a $30,000 per mile replacement cost.”
Barlow was a part of the committee that built 3 miles of trails at Anthony Lakes, which cost about $90,000 in grant funding. MERA was purchased with grant money, while years of volunteer work helped create the trails that are present to this day.
“To go in and start cutting trees down and tearing up trails feels like a slap in the face to us taxpayers and volunteers,” Barlow said.
He argued that fire prevention is a paramount concern, but that logging and damage to the trails would set the area back in terms of tourism and recreation.
“I’m 100% in favor of managing the forest up here, a healthy forest,” Barlow said. “There’s no reason they can’t give due consideration to these trails.”
Looking out for wildlife
Several community members at the field review voiced their concerns over the project’s impact on wildlife, which brought about a tense back-and-forth. One audience member criticized Sarrett and the county for not consulting with a wildlife biologist when marking trees for trimming and logging.
Karen Antrell, a professor of biology at Eastern Oregon University, noted the ecological landscape at the Mount Emily Recreation Area has changed tremendously since the area became a more common space for recreation. She expressed the need for a conservation easement at MERA, which could limit the scope of logging and improve habitats for wildlife.
Antrell noted that maintaining the largest trees is crucial to fire resiliency at MERA, which maintains a fire return frequency of about 25 years. She also noted that cutting the understory and protecting soil from infestation and invasive grass species are productive ways to prevent imminent fire at MERA.
“The best management would be to protect the tallest trees at all costs,” she said. “If you do the right thing now, it will save you in the long run.”
Timeline in question
Chambers and the audience discussed ways that the county could promote the meetings and information more clearly to the public. He stated that public comment is always welcome at county commissioners meetings, where the forest management plan may be discussed further.
He noted the commissioners could meet to discuss the forest management plan and adjust the timeframe if need be.
While the project received noticeable negative feedback from the public during the field review, both sides saw eye-to-eye on the need for fire prevention and trail maintenance at MERA. The recreation area is a driving force of tourism and recreation in Union County.
“The county’s goal is forest health, fire resistance and recreation,” Sarrett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.