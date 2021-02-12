LA GRANDE — The La Grande Planning Division is hosting a virtual public meeting Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. to gather input on how the city should best respond to the community’s housing needs.
The city in 2019 completed a housing study, the “Housing Needs Analysis,” that forecasted La Grande’s housing needs over the next 20 years for low-, middle- and upper-income housing for rental and home ownership.
According to a press release from Michael J. Boquist, La Grande’s community development director, the purpose of this public meeting is to invite residents to engage in discussions and share ideas on the possible actions the city could take to create opportunities for more housing development in the community.
This is a state-funded effort and the city has hired a consultant to facilitate the public meeting. The consultants and city staff will begin the meeting with a presentation and initial recommendations, which the city will ask the public to comment on.
Some of the ideas to create housing opportunities may include changing the zoning of some areas, creating financial incentives to encourage new construction, and establishing public-private partnerships with housing developers, the release stated.
The meeting will be online via Zoom. More information and a link to the Zoom meeting is available on the La Grande Planning Division website, planning.cityoflagrande.org.
The meeting also will be available for viewing on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/LaGrandeCityManager.
