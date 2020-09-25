WALLOWA COUNTY — Wallowa County is taking input on its Smoke Management Community Response Plan at input sessions around the county, according to a press release.
At present, Lisa Mahon is collecting data for the plan under a contract with the county. The focus of the plan is to determine how the county can best help residents during heavy smoke events.
Mahon makes her presentations on behalf of the county and its partners, including the county's emergency services department, the Oregon Department of Forestry, the U.S. Forest Service, Wallowa Memorial Hospital and others. She has met with the Enterprise and Lostine city councils and plans further meetings throughout the county.
Additional meetings were planned for:
• Monday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Wallowa Lake Rural Fire Station.
• Thursday, Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Wallowa Memorial Park in Wallowa.
• Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
Data from the public will be assessed and a plan is expected by early next year, Mahon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.