WEDNESDAY
8:20 a.m. — A caller reported a safety hazard because a line was down on the 1600 block of Sixth Street, La Grande. An officer checked it out and found it was a phone line and not a power line.
11:57 a.m. — A person waved down a Union County sheriff’s deputy at South Seventh Avenue and Cedar Street, Elgin, and reported a child who was alone. The mother, however, turned up in short order.
2:41 p.m. — A caller reported an unattended toddler on the 2500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer helped return the child home.
7:54 p.m. — La Grande responded to a call about a domestic disturbance and transported one person to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, for a mental health hold.
9:24 p.m. — People making too much noise on the 1600 block of Willow Street, La Grande, prompted a call to police. An officer responded and counseled the people involved.
THURSDAY
2:33 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the Super 8 by Wyndham, 2407 E. R Ave., for people who should not be on the hotel property. Police trespassed two subjects.
8:10 a.m. — A truck broke off low-hanging tree branches that landed in the road at Spruce Street and Madison Avenue, La Grande.
12:56 p.m. — A Union caller on the 400 block of Lincoln Street reported a vehicle theft.
1:28 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a residence on the 700 block of Birch Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy will follow up.
2:12 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande, on a report of a duckling by itself. The deputy rescued the little water fowl, which turned out to be a gosling.
5:50 p.m. – La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of X Avenue on a report of continuing harassment. An officer talked to the caller and explained options.
11:26 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible domestic disturbance on the 2300 block of Q Avenue. Officers determined there were people arguing.
