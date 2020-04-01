MONDAY
9:37 a.m. — An Elgin caller on the 800 block of Division Street reported the theft of a vehicle. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
10:55 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about abandoned cats on the 400 block of Washington Avenue.
11:39 a.m. — A caller on the 2500 block of Second Street, La Grande, asked to speak to an officer about a purchase of tools that may have been stolen.
12:28 p.m. — Law enforcement received a report of an assault on the 10400 block of South Valley Avenue, Island City. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report.
1:41 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a vehicle continually blocking the fire lane on the 1200 block of Eighth Street.
9:05 p.m. — A caller reported debris caused a road hazard at Spruce Street and X Avenue, La Grande.
TUESDAY
5:10 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Third Street on a report of a fight in progress. Officers arrived, determined there was an argument, separated the people involved and talked to them.
8:08 a.m. — Law enforcement and emergency services responded to Interstate 84 near milepost 258 for a single-vehicle crash. No one was injured.
11:15 a.m. — A La Grande resident on the 2600 block of Third Street complained about an ongoing situation with a stray cat. An animal enforcement officer talked to the caller about options.
11:59 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 600 block of Grandy Avenue for a residential burglary. Officers took a report.
12:27 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of counterfeit money on the 11600 block of Island Avenue, Island City. A deputy responded and made a report.
3:55 p.m. — A caller reported someone trying to get into a vehicle on the 700 block of West Serenity Lane, Union. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and arrested Christopher W. Poe, 32, of Baker City, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and first-degree criminal mischief.
4:04 p.m. — A caller on the 1100 block of Willow Street, La Grande, reported the destruction of city property. An officer responded and took down information.
6:15 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 700 block of Hartford Street, Elgin, for a domestic disturbance. The circumstances did not warrant an arrest.
6:45 p.m. — A Union resident on the 900 block of North Main Street reported a dog bite. A Union County sheriff’s deputy followed up.
