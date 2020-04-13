FRIDAY
1:17 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2400 block of Pine Street on a report of a domestic disturbance involving a juvenile. Officers resolved the situation.
1:30 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report about drug activity on the 100 block of North 13th Avenue, Elgin.
1:38 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism on the 66000 block of Imbler Road, Imbler. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
6:12 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marcus Sean Hall, 25, for violating a stalking order.
8:31 p.m. — A North Powder called complained about someone setting off fireworks in the area of Fifth and A streets. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked out the scene but did not find anyone with fireworks.
9:47 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about vandalism on the 2200 block of Fir Street. Police took a report.
SATURDAY
8:20 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 700 block of 20th Street on a call about the theft of coins from a machine. An officer took a report.
10:28 a.m. — A La Grande caller on the 2800 block of Maple Street complained about a vehicle blocking the driveway.
3:04 p.m. — A Union resident called to complain about a theft. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, and the caller decided not to pursue a case. The deputy explained options.
11:01 p.m. — A caller complained about too much noise from a property on the 11000 block of South McAlister Road, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, and the people involved decided to turn down the music.
SUNDAY
2:40 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rebekah Rose Banyard, 28, of La Grande, on accusations of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
3:02 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Frontier Court on a report of a juvenile who was out of control. An officer talked to the people involved and explained options.
6:15 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a noise complaint on the 10500 block of West First Street, Island City.
7:39 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint from the 900 block of O Avenue about underage drinking. An officer arrived and counseled the subject.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.